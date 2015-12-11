Join our fan page
ZigZag Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
27468
Signal based on the ZigZag indicator.
The following pattern is implemented:
А — double bottom, the C level is above the B level, the D level is above the C level.
Hints:
Best used on EURUSD M15 with the default parameters, other periods are also acceptable.
As the ZigZag is redrawn, it is better to test the indicator in the strategy tester.
The images show the signal triggering series sorted from the indicator publication moment by time in descending order, EURUSD M15 is used.
The images were taken in the strategy tester.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14029
