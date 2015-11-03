CodeBaseSections
dynamix - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
dynamix.mq5
The real author:

Alexandr Serkov

The indicator plots a fan of Moving Averages and calculates Acceleration/Deceleration for each of them. This gives the ability to see the attenuation of a trend and the moment of its change.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on mql5.com on 18.12.2014.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13978

