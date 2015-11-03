Join our fan page
dynamix - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4896
The real author:
Alexandr Serkov
The indicator plots a fan of Moving Averages and calculates Acceleration/Deceleration for each of them. This gives the ability to see the attenuation of a trend and the moment of its change.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on mql5.com on 18.12.2014.
Fig.1. The dynamix indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13978
