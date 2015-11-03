Join our fan page
Laguerre_MinusDi_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Laguerre_MinusDi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Laguerre_MinusDi.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Laguerre_MinusDi_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13973
The Laguerre_PlusDi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_LaguerreFilter
The Exp_LaguerreFilter Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the fast and the slow lines of the LaguerreFilter indcator.
The indicator plots a fan of Moving Averages and calculates Acceleration/Deceleration for each of them. This gives the ability to see the attenuation of a trend and the moment of its change.Laguerre_ROC_HTF
The Laguerre_ROC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.