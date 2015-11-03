CodeBaseSections
Exp_LaguerreFilter - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Exp_LaguerreFilter Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the fast and the slow lines of the LaguerreFilter indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file LaguerreFilter.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13971

