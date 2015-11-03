Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_LaguerreFilter - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 2979
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_LaguerreFilter Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the fast and the slow lines of the LaguerreFilter indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file LaguerreFilter.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13971
LaguerreVolume indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.LaguerreFilter_HTF
The LaguerreFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Laguerre_PlusDi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Laguerre_MinusDi_HTF
The Laguerre_MinusDi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.