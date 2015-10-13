Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5706
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Luis Guilherme Damiani
Semaphore signal indicator using the trend filter algorithm based on moving averages.
Fig.1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13824
Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter
The Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter Expert Advisor enters the market when the Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator cloud changes its color.Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF
The Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
iVAR_HTF
The iVAR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorJ2JMA_HTF
The ColorJ2JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.