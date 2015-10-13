CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5706
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Luis Guilherme Damiani

Semaphore signal indicator using the trend filter algorithm based on moving averages.

Fig.1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign indicator

Fig.1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13824

Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter

The Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter Expert Advisor enters the market when the Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator cloud changes its color.

Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF

The Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

iVAR_HTF iVAR_HTF

The iVAR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorJ2JMA_HTF ColorJ2JMA_HTF

The ColorJ2JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.