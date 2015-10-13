Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4017
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires Instantaneous_TrendFilter.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13822
Indicator of daily extremum zones. Flexible parameter setting is allowed.ind_aMU_HTF
The ind_aMU indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter Expert Advisor enters the market when the Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator cloud changes its color.Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign
Semaphore signal indicator using the trend filter algorithm based on moving averages.