CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4017
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires Instantaneous_TrendFilter.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13822

DayExtremumZones DayExtremumZones

Indicator of daily extremum zones. Flexible parameter setting is allowed.

ind_aMU_HTF ind_aMU_HTF

The ind_aMU indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter

The Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter Expert Advisor enters the market when the Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator cloud changes its color.

Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign

Semaphore signal indicator using the trend filter algorithm based on moving averages.