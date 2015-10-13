CodeBaseSections
Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4804
(19)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
instantaneous_trendfilter.mq5 (5.14 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_instantaneous_trendfilter.mq5 (5.84 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The Exp_Instantaneous_TrendFilter Expert Advisor enters the market when the Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Instantaneous_TrendFilter.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H2:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13823

Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF Instantaneous_TrendFilter_HTF

The Instantaneous_TrendFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

DayExtremumZones DayExtremumZones

Indicator of daily extremum zones. Flexible parameter setting is allowed.

Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign Instantaneous_TrendFilterSign

Semaphore signal indicator using the trend filter algorithm based on moving averages.

iVAR_HTF iVAR_HTF

The iVAR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.