ColorZerolagHLR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
This variant of HighestLowestRange normalized oscillator is calculated based on five HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicators.

All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!

FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of HighestLowestRange with number N in total indicator value.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagHLR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13794

Exp_HullTrendOSMA Exp_HullTrendOSMA

The Exp_HullTrendOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the HullTrendOSMA histogram direction.

HullTrendOSMA_HTF HullTrendOSMA_HTF

The HullTrendOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagHLR_HTF ColorZerolagHLR_HTF

The ColorZerolagHLR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorZerolagHLR Exp_ColorZerolagHLR

The Exp_ColorZerolagHLR Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagHLR indicator cloud changes its color.