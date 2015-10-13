This variant of HighestLowestRange normalized oscillator is calculated based on five HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicators.

All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!

FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of HighestLowestRange with number N in total indicator value.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagHLR indicator