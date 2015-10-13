Join our fan page
ColorZerolagHLR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This variant of HighestLowestRange normalized oscillator is calculated based on five HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicators.
All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!
FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of HighestLowestRange with number N in total indicator value.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagHLR indicator
The Exp_HullTrendOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the HullTrendOSMA histogram direction.HullTrendOSMA_HTF
The HullTrendOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The ColorZerolagHLR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_ColorZerolagHLR
The Exp_ColorZerolagHLR Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagHLR indicator cloud changes its color.