HullTrendOSMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
4328
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
hulltrendosma.mq5 (8.45 KB) view
hulltrendosma_htf.mq5 (9.28 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The HullTrendOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires HullTrendOSMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The HullTrendOSMA_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The HullTrendOSMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13791

