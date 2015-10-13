Watch how to download trading robots for free
HullTrendOSMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The HullTrendOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires HullTrendOSMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The HullTrendOSMA_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13791
Exp_iAnchMom
The Exp_iAnchMom Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the iAnchMom histogram direction.Exp_Ichimoku_Osc
The Exp_Ichimoku_Osc Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the Ichimoku_Osc signal line.
Exp_HullTrendOSMA
The Exp_HullTrendOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the HullTrendOSMA histogram direction.ColorZerolagHLR
This variant of HighestLowestRange normalized oscillator is calculated based on five HighestLowestRange indicators.