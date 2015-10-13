The Exp_ColorZerolagHLR Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagHLR indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator files ColorZerolagHLR.ex5 and HLR.ex5 in order to run. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart