Exp_ColorZerolagHLR - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ColorZerolagHLR Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagHLR indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator files ColorZerolagHLR.ex5 and HLR.ex5 in order to run. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
The ColorZerolagHLR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorZerolagHLR
This variant of HighestLowestRange normalized oscillator is calculated based on five HighestLowestRange indicators.
The Exp_i-AMMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the i-AMMA moving average direction.iFXAnalyser_HTF
The iFXAnalyser indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.