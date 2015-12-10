Watch how to download trading robots for free
OrderTimeAlert - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 7993
-
- The EA traces the existence time of the market orders.
- Filters can be set: by the "magic" number of the EA or by the symbol.
- Generates signal only once per order.
- Resistant to the terminal restart.
- Possibility of printing messages to log.
- Possibility of choosing the name of the sound file. The file must be stored in the <terminal_folder>/Sounds folder and have a .wav extension.
Attention:
- The Expert Advisor is designed to work with orders placed by market. In the case of placing pending orders there is a possibility of missing sound signals.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13769
