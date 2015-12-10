CodeBaseSections
OrderTimeAlert - expert for MetaTrader 4

  • The EA traces the existence time of the market orders.
  • Filters can be set: by the "magic" number of the EA or by the symbol.
  • Generates signal only once per order.
  • Resistant to the terminal restart.
  • Possibility of printing messages to log.
  • Possibility of choosing the name of the sound file. The file must be stored in the <terminal_folder>/Sounds folder and have a .wav extension.

OrderTimeAlert

Attention:

  • The Expert Advisor is designed to work with orders placed by market. In the case of placing pending orders there is a possibility of missing sound signals.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13769

