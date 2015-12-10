CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PinBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Михаил | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
39911
Rating:
(41)
Published:
Updated:
pin.mq4 (8.48 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator marks the pin bars on the chart based on the parameters set, such as:

  • the maximum size;
  • the minimum size;
  • the "depth" of a pin bar (opening and closing price zone in percentage of the size);
  • mark only on daily extremums.

The indicator settings window

The indicator settings window


The chart's display at "Only extremum = false"

The chart's display at "Only extremum = false"


The chart's display at "Only extremum = true"

The chart's display at "Only extremum = true"

Hints:

  • As the pin bar is a "Price Action" pattern, it is recommended to use a timeframe no lower than H1.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13703

Forex Fraus (for M1) Forex Fraus (for M1)

The Expert Advisor is based on the Williams Percent Range indicator. It sells in the overbought zone and buys in the oversold zone. Trailing Stop and operation timer are attached to it.

The Expert Advisor based on 2 lines of the Moving Average The Expert Advisor based on 2 lines of the Moving Average

The Moving Average indicator values are used for trading.

Elementary trailing stop Elementary trailing stop

Elementary trailing stop able to distinguish its "own" orders among others by comment and/or Magic number. It also distinguishes the financial instrument that needs to be trailed.

OrderTimeAlert OrderTimeAlert

The Expert Advisor watches the market orders and generates a sound signal after a predefined time from the moment of order opening.