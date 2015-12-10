Join our fan page
PinBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator marks the pin bars on the chart based on the parameters set, such as:
- the maximum size;
- the minimum size;
- the "depth" of a pin bar (opening and closing price zone in percentage of the size);
- mark only on daily extremums.
The indicator settings window
The chart's display at "Only extremum = false"
The chart's display at "Only extremum = true"
Hints:
- As the pin bar is a "Price Action" pattern, it is recommended to use a timeframe no lower than H1.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13703
