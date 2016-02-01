CodeBaseSections
Proboy Xonax - expert for MetaTrader 4

Bakhytzhan Abzalbekov
The newly formed candlestick is analyzed, and an order is placed as soon as the breakout of High or Low of the previous candlestick occurs. Once the price gains profit equal to the value of stop loss, the order is moved to breakeven.

The number of orders is not limited, i.e. a situation occurs — an order is placed. In the screenshot is the result of testing on the daily time frame from the beginning of the year. The chart timeframe is specified in the program as well.

Testing Results

Testing chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13562

DayWPR DayWPR

The Williams Percent Range indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayStochastic DayStochastic

The Stochastic indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

Labouchere EA Labouchere EA

The Expert Advisor is based on the lot management according to the Labouchere system.

Guppy Multiple Moving Averages Guppy Multiple Moving Averages

The strategy by Daryl Guppy is implemented using this indicator.