The Expert Advisor is based on the lot management according to the Labouchere system.

About the system

In theory, the SL and TP must be equal or almost equal. A trader takes a certain (any, the greater the lot, the greater the risks) sequence of lots. For example: 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01.

During an order opening the first and the last element of the list are always added. That is, the first order will be 0.01+0.01=0.02. Let the order be profitable. Cross out the first and the last elements from the list. The remaining are 0.02 0.01 0.01.

Open an order with the lot 0.02+0.01 (the first and the last element) = 0.03. Let it be unprofitable. Add one element at the end, which is equal to the sum of the bet. Now the list is 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.03.

Open an order with 0.02+0.03 (the first and the last element) = 0.05. And so on.

The cycle ends once there are no more elements or only one element in the list. Stop opening orders, or start all over again.

About the Expert Advisor