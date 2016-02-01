Join our fan page
DayStochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 4
DayStochastic is the Stochastic indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.
Recommendations:
- Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13482
