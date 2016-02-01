CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DayWPR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mikhail Sergeev | English Русский Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11256
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

DayWPR is the Williams Percent Range indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.

DayWPR

Recommendations:

  • Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13483

DayStochastic DayStochastic

The Stochastic indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayRVI DayRVI

The Relative Vigor Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

Proboy Xonax Proboy Xonax

The Expert Advisor trades by breakout of High or Low of the previous candlestick.

Labouchere EA Labouchere EA

The Expert Advisor is based on the lot management according to the Labouchere system.