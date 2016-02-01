The daily strategy by Daryl Guppy is implemented using this indicator.

Originally this system was designed for the securities market, but has been later modernized for the currency market as well.

Recommendations:

Currency pairs with USD.

Time frame — Daily.

However, there is no restriction on using other currency pairs and time frames.

Indicators:

The first (fast) set consists of 6 Moving Average with periods of: 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15 (in this indicator they are red).

The second (slow) set consists of 6 Moving Average with periods of: 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 60 (in this indicator they are green).

The records regarding the binary options feature a 13-th Moving Average with a period of 200 (implemented in this indicator and colored in blue).

A favor, to be exact: I am merely learning programming and do not know much, but... if anyone has an idea about the improvement of the indicator, feel free to write me. I would be interested in trying to implement your ideas!