Exp_ColorTrend_CF - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ColorTrend_CF trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the ColorTrend_CF indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.
Place ColorTrend_CF.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1355
