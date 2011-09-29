CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorMomentum_AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9875
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
colormomentum_ama.mq5 (7.68 KB) view
momentum_ama.mq5 (6.87 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This histogram is created based on the Momentum indicator values smoothed by Perry Kaufman's algorithm:

Indicator[bar]=AMA(Momentum(Price[bar])) 

Breakout of the indicator zero level is a main trade signal in this indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

ColorMomentum_AMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/468

i-Sadukey_v1 i-Sadukey_v1

This indicator based on the digital filter shows trend direction.

Exp_TEMA Exp_TEMA

Multi-currency trend following expert system using the Triple Exponential Moving Average technical indicator.

Bollinger Bands Set Bollinger Bands Set

Conjunto de Bandas de Bollinger ® criado com base no algoritmo de média universal.

Murrey Math Lines for the Current Bar Murrey Math Lines for the Current Bar

Murrey Math Lines for the current bar are an effective tool for the market movements forecasts.