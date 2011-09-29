This histogram is created based on the Momentum indicator values smoothed by Perry Kaufman's algorithm:

Indicator[bar]=AMA(Momentum(Price[bar]))



Breakout of the indicator zero level is a main trade signal in this indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".