ColorMomentum_AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This histogram is created based on the Momentum indicator values smoothed by Perry Kaufman's algorithm:
Indicator[bar]=AMA(Momentum(Price[bar]))
Breakout of the indicator zero level is a main trade signal in this indicator.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/468
