CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Multi Symbol Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ernst Van Der Merwe | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10245
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator plots candlestick formations for four symbols in one separate window.

It can be altered easily to show more or fewer symbols.

multisymbol

Bollinger_Squeeze_v9_HTF Bollinger_Squeeze_v9_HTF

The Bollinger_Squeeze_v9 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagRSI ColorZerolagRSI

This RSI oscillator analogue is calculated based on five Relative Strength Index indicators.

MyBOLsAlert MyBOLsAlert

Bollinger Bands indicator with sound/email/arrow_display alerts.

HFT Spreader for FORTS HFT Spreader for FORTS

Expert Advisor which trades inside the spread in the order book.