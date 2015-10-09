代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

多品种图表 - MetaTrader 5脚本

Ernst Van Der Merwe | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
1773
等级:
(27)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

指标在分离子窗口中绘制由四个品种形成的蜡烛条。

它可便利地用更多或更少的品种替代。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13468

Exp_ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle

这款 Exp_ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle EA 基于 ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle 振荡器相对于超买和超卖级别的位置变化。

Exp_ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle

这款 Exp_ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle EA 基于 ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle 振荡器相对于超买和超卖级别的位置变化。

Exp_ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle

这款 Exp_ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle EA 基于 ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle 振荡器相对于超买和超卖级别的位置变化。

Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle

这款 Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle EA 基于 ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle 振荡器相对于超买和超卖级别的位置变化。