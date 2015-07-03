CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bollinger_Squeeze_v9_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7895
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Bollinger_Squeeze_v9 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Bollinger_Squeeze_v9.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Bollinger_Squeeze_v9_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Bollinger_Squeeze_v9_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13252

ColorZerolagRSI ColorZerolagRSI

This RSI oscillator analogue is calculated based on five Relative Strength Index indicators.

AvgRange_HTF AvgRange_HTF

The AvgRange indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Multi Symbol Chart Multi Symbol Chart

All-In-One candlestick chart.

MyBOLsAlert MyBOLsAlert

Bollinger Bands indicator with sound/email/arrow_display alerts.