CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3416
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13456

ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

Exp_ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.