Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
2786
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle.mq5 (11.06 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle.mq5 (6.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a level breakthrough.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13463

