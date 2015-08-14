CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3195
(16)
The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13455

ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.