Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CGOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3680
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The CGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires CGOscillator.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The CGOscillator_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13310
ColorZerolagMomentum
This variant of Momentum oscillator is calculated based on five Momentum indicators.MomentumCloud_HTF
The MomentumCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
ColorDM_361_HTF
The ColorDM_361 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Well Martin
Well Martin EA is based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and ADX.