LotLine - script for MetaTrader 5
8118
The script places the horizontal line on a chart and shows the trade volume in lots required to move the position to wherever the line is located.
Move the line, and the script will update the required lot size.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13304
