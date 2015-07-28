CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

LotLine - script for MetaTrader 5

Viktor Mossekhin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8118
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
lotline.mq5 (3.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script places the horizontal line on a chart and shows the trade volume in lots required to move the position to wherever the line is located.

Move the line, and the script will update the required lot size.

LotLine

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13304

ColorZerolagRSIOSMACandle ColorZerolagRSIOSMACandle

The ColorZerolagRSIOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorZerolagRSIOSMA_HTF ColorZerolagRSIOSMA_HTF

The ColorZerolagRSIOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

MomentumCloud_HTF MomentumCloud_HTF

The MomentumCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagMomentum ColorZerolagMomentum

This variant of Momentum oscillator is calculated based on five Momentum indicators.