TriXCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4692
(15)
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the TriX oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

Fig.1. The TriXCloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13197

Exp_ColorZerolagRVI Exp_ColorZerolagRVI

The Exp_ColorZerolagRVI Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagRVI indicator cloud changes its color.

Exp_ColorZeroLAG_MA Exp_ColorZeroLAG_MA

Expert Advisor based on the ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator change of direction.

TriXCloud_HTF TriXCloud_HTF

The TriXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagTriX ColorZerolagTriX

This TriX oscillator analogue is calculated based on five Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator indicators.