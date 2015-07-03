CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorZerolagRVI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3426
(21)
The Exp_ColorZerolagRVI Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagRVI indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagRVI.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13195

Exp_ColorZeroLAG_MA Exp_ColorZeroLAG_MA

Expert Advisor based on the ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator change of direction.

ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev

The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

TriXCloud TriXCloud

Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the TriX oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

TriXCloud_HTF TriXCloud_HTF

The TriXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.