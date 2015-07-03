Join our fan page
Exp_ColorZerolagRVI - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ColorZerolagRVI Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagRVI indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagRVI.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13195
