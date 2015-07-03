CodeBaseSections
TriXCloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The TriXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires TriXCloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The TriXCloud_HTF indicator

TriXCloud TriXCloud

Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the TriX oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

Exp_ColorZerolagRVI Exp_ColorZerolagRVI

The Exp_ColorZerolagRVI Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagRVI indicator cloud changes its color.

ColorZerolagTriX ColorZerolagTriX

This TriX oscillator analogue is calculated based on five Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator indicators.

Exp_ColorZerolagTriX Exp_ColorZerolagTriX

The Exp_ColorZerolagTriX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagTriX indicator cloud changes its color.