ColorZerolagRVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5742
This RVI oscillator analogue is calculated based on four Relative Vigor Index indicators.
All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!
FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of RVI with number N in total indicator value.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRVI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13178
