ColorZerolagRVI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3554
(15)
The ColorZerolagRVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires ColorZerolagRVI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRVI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13187

GainLossInfo GainLossInfo

Shows current gain and loss for all candlesticks on the chart.

ColorZerolagStochs_HTF ColorZerolagStochs_HTF

The ColorZerolagStochs indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Trade Statistics Panel Trade Statistics Panel

The panel allows you to quickly evaluate the effectiveness of your trade strategy for a specified period of time (in the past) and for a certain magic number.

ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev ColorZeroLAG_MA_StDev

The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.