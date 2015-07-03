Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorZerolagStochs_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
The ColorZerolagStochs indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires ColorZerolagStochs.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagStochs_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13183
Dots
The indicator shows current trend direction by placing colored dots on the main chart.ColorZerolagRVI
This RVI oscillator analogue is calculated based on four Relative Vigor Index indicators.
GainLossInfo
Shows current gain and loss for all candlesticks on the chart.ColorZerolagRVI_HTF
The ColorZerolagRVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.