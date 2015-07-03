Join our fan page
Trade Statistics Panel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The main principle of the indicator is as follows — there are 3 fields on the panel: magic number, start date, end date. When these fields are filled out, an aggregated report is generated, the lines of which show financial result in deposit currency and points.
The points are calculated without considering position sizes.
See full video description on the product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8076. This indicator contains all features of the paid version except the chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13190
The ColorZerolagRVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.GainLossInfo
Shows current gain and loss for all candlesticks on the chart.
The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.Exp_ColorZeroLAG_MA
Expert Advisor based on the ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator change of direction.