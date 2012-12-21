Join our fan page
Exp_ColorMETRO - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 4840
Trading system using the ColorMETRO indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the color of the cloud changes.
Place ColorMETRO.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1297
