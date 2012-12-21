CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorMETRO - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4840
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colormetro.mq5 (8.76 KB) view
exp_colormetro.mq5 (5.93 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

Trading system using the ColorMETRO indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the color of the cloud changes.

Place ColorMETRO.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1297

