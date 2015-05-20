CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCICandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4816
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
ccicandle.mq5 (6.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The CCI (Commodity Channel Index) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the CCI algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The CCICandle indicator

Fig.1. The CCICandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12817

Active Chart Active Chart

The Expert Advisor allows you to determine which chart is active at the moment.

Oscillator Candles Oscillator Candles

OHLC colour candles drawn in a separate window.

MomentumCandle MomentumCandle

The Momentum indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

OsMACandle OsMACandle

The OsMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.