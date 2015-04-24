Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Arbitrage - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39681
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws two lines that represent the difference between two currencies derived from three pairs/currencies.
It applies to EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF or USDJPY.
Ensure that history is loaded for relevant symbols.
Doji Candle Detection
Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication.Angry Bird (Scalping)
Expert Advisor with the system is very sensitive to movement.
Alpha Trend Spotter PA Free
This indicator acts by PRICE ACTION to find the strongest trend each day.Parallel Strategies Example
This is a simple multistrategies EA based on many strategies that work in parallel mode.