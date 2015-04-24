CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Arbitrage - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ernst Van Der Merwe
Views:
39681
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
arbitrage.mq4 (18.19 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator draws two lines that represent the difference between two currencies derived from three pairs/currencies.

It applies to EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF or USDJPY.

Ensure that history is loaded for relevant symbols.

Difference between two currencies.

