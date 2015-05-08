CodeBaseSections
Experts

Aeron JJN Scalper EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

My EA is based on JJN Scalper indicator. Real author of JJN Scalper is Gordon Gekko.

I made many changes to this indicator then made EA based on it. Now it seems to produce promising results.

Recommended timeframe: 1 hour. Recommended Currency: EURUSD.

All default setting are looking good as I set in this EA.

Following is a Strategy Tester screenshot of this EA:

