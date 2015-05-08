Watch how to download trading robots for free
Aeron JJN Scalper EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Published by:
Hemant Agarwal
Views:
36896
Rating:
-
Published:
My EA is based on JJN Scalper indicator. Real author of JJN Scalper is Gordon Gekko.
I made many changes to this indicator then made EA based on it. Now it seems to produce promising results.
Recommended timeframe: 1 hour. Recommended Currency: EURUSD.
All default setting are looking good as I set in this EA.
Following is a Strategy Tester screenshot of this EA:
