Indicators

r_Gator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
4166
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
r_gator.mq5 (9.38 KB) view
r_gator_htf.mq5 (11.21 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The r_Gator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires r_Gator.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The r_Gator_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12876

