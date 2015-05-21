Watch how to download trading robots for free
Join our fan page
r_Gator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
The r_Gator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires r_Gator.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The r_Gator_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12876
