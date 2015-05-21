Watch how to download trading robots for free
Aroon_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Aroon indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires Aroon.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12883
ADX_Smoothed_HTF
The ADX_Smoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.r_Gator_HTF
The r_Gator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
AMA_SLOPE_HTF
The AMA_SLOPE indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.AML_HTF
The AML indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.