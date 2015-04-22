Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Open a Trade Script - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26444
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is an easy way to open a trade and setting StopLoss/TakeProfit.
Just copy the script to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Scripts folder and drag it to the chart everytime you want to open a trade quickly.
Input parameters:
Smoothing Average
This EA is based on 1 moving average indicator, the exit and entry points are determined by a "smoothing factor".iClock_Mod1
Second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks. New candle alert option. Automatic Broker GMT and Daylight Saving Time adjustment.
Angry Bird (Scalping)
Expert Advisor with the system is very sensitive to movement.Doji Candle Detection
Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication.