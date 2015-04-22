CodeBaseSections
Open a Trade Script - script for MetaTrader 4

Ahmed Soliman
26444
(25)
xpTrade.mq4 (21.86 KB)
This is an easy way to open a trade and setting StopLoss/TakeProfit.

Just copy the script to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Scripts folder and drag it to the chart everytime you want to open a trade quickly.

Input parameters:

Open a Trade Script inputs

Smoothing Average Smoothing Average

This EA is based on 1 moving average indicator, the exit and entry points are determined by a "smoothing factor".

iClock_Mod1 iClock_Mod1

Second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks. New candle alert option. Automatic Broker GMT and Daylight Saving Time adjustment.

Angry Bird (Scalping) Angry Bird (Scalping)

Expert Advisor with the system is very sensitive to movement.

Doji Candle Detection Doji Candle Detection

Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication.