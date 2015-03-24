Author:

Inovance

Easily save your indicator values and the Open timestamp, Open, High, Low, Close, Volume data to a csv file. To find the saved file open the MetaTrader 4 directory, open the "MQL4" folder and your file will be in the "Files" folder.

It will capture both all the historical data in your chart and changing values with every new tick.

To use:

Input your indicator periods; Re-name the indicator buffers; Define your indicators; Name the column headers; Identify indicator buffers to be written to file; Enjoy!

Example: