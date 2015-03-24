Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indicator Values to CSV - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- Inovance
- Views:
- 27413
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Inovance
Easily save your indicator values and the Open timestamp, Open, High, Low, Close, Volume data to a csv file. To find the saved file open the MetaTrader 4 directory, open the "MQL4" folder and your file will be in the "Files" folder.
It will capture both all the historical data in your chart and changing values with every new tick.
To use:
- Input your indicator periods;
- Re-name the indicator buffers;
- Define your indicators;
- Name the column headers;
- Identify indicator buffers to be written to file;
- Enjoy!
Example:
Candle Movement Monitoring
This indicator is used to monitor the movement of the previous candle from 1m to 1D timeframe.ForexLine
ForexLine indicator provide signals for trade, white line (sell signal) and the blue line (buy signal).
Market Data to CSV
Saves all historical bar data (Open timestamp, Open, High, Low, Volume) and every new tick to CSV of your choice.Easy Reverse
The script reverses all the orders of the actual chart symbol.