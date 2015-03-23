CodeBaseSections
Draw Ellipse - script for MetaTrader 4

Gregor Friedrich Anton
11296
Rating:
(23)
A script to simplify drawing Ellipses.

Ellipses are great for identifying areas of interest. Drawing them can be time consuming so I created a script that will create an ellipse on window drop.

The ellipse is created where you drop it, sized automatically, regardless of currency pair or timeframe. Much quicker and easier than the out of the box functionality.

The script creates an ellipse on window drop.


