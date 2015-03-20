Watch how to download trading robots for free
Smoothed_RSI and RSI_of_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
8618
Smoothed RSI indicator and RSI of Moving Average.
There are two ways to smooth RSI:
- Whether someone calculate an RSI (first line) and then smooth it and get a Smoothed_RSI: (second line)
- Whether someone get an MA and then take the RSI of this MA, this will be an RSI_of_MA (first line), then it is possible to smooth this RSI_of_MA (second line).
For the people to see the diference between the two ways, selecting "show_both = true", one will see the two ways on the same chart;
The green line is the RSI_of_MA.
