Indicator Arrows II - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator plots up/down buffer arrows in the chart window when conditions are met on one or two of the following indicators:
- Moving Average;
- Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD);
- Oscillator of Moving Averages (OsMA);
- Stochastic Oscillator;
- Relative Strength Index (RSI);
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI);
- Relative Vigor Index (RVI);
- Average Directional Index (ADX);
- Triple Exponential Average;
- Bollinger Bands;
