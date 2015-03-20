Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fractal ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 18389
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator has been updated!
This indicator is a ported version of the FractalZigZagNorepaint indicator that is available on the MQL4 Code Base.
It uses the Zigzag indicator to ascertain swing highs and lows. These swings can then be used to draw or estimate a non redrawing zigzag indicator. The indicator backdraws values 2 bars from the current bar.
The program has 4 input variables explained below.
Input variables:
The first variable determines when a fractal low or high is drawn with reference to the close of the current bar. Set CalculateOnBarClose to true and indicator arrows will only be drawn on the close of the current bar or the open of the next bar.
ZZDepth and ZZDev variables are related to the input parameters for the Zigzag indicator. ZZDepth corresponds to the ExtDepth input variable and ZZDev corresponds to the ExtDeviation input variable of the Zigzag indicator. ExtBackStep is permanantly set to 1.
nShift simply sets the number of pips the arrows will be above or below a fractal high or low.
Smoothed RSI indicator and RSI of Moving Average.Class for set and check your trading time
CTimeControl class for include to your EA for easy setting and checking your own trading time.
The popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic belongs to the category of "averagers". Ilan uses advanced money management formulas and allows taking even losing positions to profit. Now Ilan 1.6 Dynamic is available as a source code for MetaTrader 5.KeyFinder
This script finds DeMark pivot points, displays them on the chart and indicates their dimensions.