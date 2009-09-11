Join our fan page
Working inside the channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The system applies the internal channel from High and Low.
It has been developed as early as 2001 and proven to be quite efficient.
I work in both directions simultaneously with no additions. However, the choice is yours.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me.
Dots - entering the market by orders.
Lines - stop. We should start moving when the market entry price is crossed.
The screenshot displays the operation of one trade.
Horizontal Grid Lines on Chart
The GRID10 indicator will draw a grid on a chart using grid lines positioned and separated at a convenient power of ten. The grid is constructed appropriate to the range of the symbol being plotted on the chart.
This indicator shows the last candle of all timeframes (M1,M5 ... D1) together with the actual price.TimeZone Indicator
Indicator to display timezone for all active forex markets.