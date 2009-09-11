CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Working inside the channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

LeMan
Views:
25270
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
LeManSystem.mq4 (2.36 KB) view
The system applies the internal channel from High and Low.

It has been developed as early as 2001 and proven to be quite efficient.

I work in both directions simultaneously with no additions. However, the choice is yours.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me.

Dots - entering the market by orders.

Lines - stop. We should start moving when the market entry price is crossed.

The screenshot displays the operation of one trade.

