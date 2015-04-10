CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AFL_Winner_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6247
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
afl_winner.mq5 (11.2 KB) view
afl_winner_signal.mq5 (14.45 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The AFL_Winner_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the AFL_Winner indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator requires AFL_Winner.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_Signal indicator

Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12608

AFL_WinnerSign AFL_WinnerSign

A semaphore signal indicator based on the AFL_Winner indicator.

Exp_NRatioSign Exp_NRatioSign

The Exp_NRatioSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the NRatioSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.

WPR_DiverSign WPR_DiverSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two WPR oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.

Force_DiverSign Force_DiverSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two Force Index oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.