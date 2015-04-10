Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AFL_Winner_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6247
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The AFL_Winner_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the AFL_Winner indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The indicator requires AFL_Winner.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12608
A semaphore signal indicator based on the AFL_Winner indicator.Exp_NRatioSign
The Exp_NRatioSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the NRatioSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two WPR oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.Force_DiverSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two Force Index oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.