CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Leading_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4029
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the LeadingSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays an arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The LeadingSign input parameters:
    input string Symbol_="";                              // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;            // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input double Alpha1 = 0.25;                           // Indicator coefficient 1
input double Alpha2 = 0.33;                           // Indicator coefficient 2
  2. The input parameters of Leading_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:
    //---- Indicator visualization settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                               // Bar number for getting a signal (0 is a current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                       // Uptrend symbol color
input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta;                    // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                 // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                           // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                              // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                      // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                    // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                          // Displaying the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// The corner in which to display the symbol
input uint X_=0;                                      // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical offset
  3. The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering the indication
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // The number of alerts

If several Leading_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the compiled indicator file LeadingSign.mq5 to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 1. The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal

Fig. 2. The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12566

ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF

The ForexProfitBoost_2nb with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

MAMA_HTF_Signal MAMA_HTF_Signal

The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the MAMASign indicator.

GARCH GARCH

A fractal volatility indicator based on the GARCH model by Tim Bollerslev.

GARCH_HTF GARCH_HTF

The GARCH indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.