ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Views:
- 3885
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
The ForexProfitBoost_2nb indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ForexProfitBoost_2nb.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12603
