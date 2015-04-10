CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3885
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ForexProfitBoost_2nb indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;     // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ForexProfitBoost_2nb.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12603

MAMA_HTF_Signal MAMA_HTF_Signal

The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the MAMASign indicator.

OzymandiasSign OzymandiasSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Ozymandias indicator.

Leading_HTF_Signal Leading_HTF_Signal

The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the LeadingSign indicator.

GARCH GARCH

A fractal volatility indicator based on the GARCH model by Tim Bollerslev.